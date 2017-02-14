Smiling, walking, admiring, talking, beautiful outdoors – what else could you possibly want?

The Waldport Walkers, a group of folks interested in keeping fit by hiking, today completed their 400th consecutive Monday morning hike. Seventeen members hiked the 804 trail in Yachats. The group hikes many trails and forest service roads in the area, meeting at Keady Wayside on Mondays and Fridays at 9:30 AM. The group was formed in June of 2009. Come join us.