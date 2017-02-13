Possible Fire at Eagle Outfitters – Outlet Mall in Lincoln City

2:21pm

Report of smoke coming out of Eagle Outfitters at the Lincoln City Outlet Mall, bordering 14th on the south side of the mall. People are evacuating.

2:20pm

North Lincoln Fire is now on scene, investigating.

2:23pm

On scene Fire Captain Jim Kusz says he believes the smoke is coming from a failed light ballast. Checking the roof for any other source of smoke or flame.

2:26pm

Captain Kusz is on the roof checking things out.

2:37pm

Situation resolved. Fire units returning to quarters.