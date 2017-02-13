This guy’s lucky he’s not wearing a toe tag – only because of courageous constraint by Newport Police

Sunday evening Newport Police Officers responded to the 100 Block of SW Coast Hwy in Newport on a report of a man pointing a handgun at others. The gunman was described a male with a semi-automatic handgun in front of the Dollar Tree store, pointing the weapon at other patrons and vehicles as they passed by.

Police Officers spotted a white male walking southbound on the west side of Hwy 101. As officers approached he confronted the officers and drew a handgun from a holster concealed on his hip. Officers drew their weapons and gave verbal commands to him to “drop the gun” which he did and surrendered.

Police Officers secured the weapon, and took him into custody. During the confrontation, officers blocked Hwy 101 to prevent any potential harm to the public.

The subject was identified as Jason William Orcutt, age 43 of Klamath Falls. Upon close inspection of Orcutt’s firearm, it was determined to be a plastic replica. Orcutt told officers he had been having trouble with other people in the area, and had purchased the handgun to scare them off.

Orcutt was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Menacing; Disorderly Conduct. His bail was set at $25,000.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348. The Newport Police Tip line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856.