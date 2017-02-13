Weather or Not: An Unusual Day

Monday, Feb. 13th – Lincoln County

Summary: Filtered sunshine, dry, and light winds yesterday; moderate temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 54F/43F

Depoe Bay: 52F/34F

Newport: 54F/37F

Waldport: 50F/37F

Yachats: 53F/41F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 18 mph G24/Altimeter: 30.16”

Forecast: It’s going to be an unusual day, at least in one respect. Rain has fallen on 27 out of the last 30 February 13ths. So, we’ll be subtracting one from that number today as dry conditions prevail, with fair skies, moderate east winds and a high around 55F. Partly cloudy tonight, low of 40F. Mostly sunny early tomorrow followed by increasing clouds, warmer as highs reach the upper-50s. Outlook is for rain to begin tomorrow night, then more rain, possibly heavy at times, and breezy Wednesday and Thursday, a chance of showers continues through Sunday. The mercury remains seasonal as highs top out at 50-55F and lows slump to 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s mostly bare pavement with spots of frost/ice possible, temps 30-35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are dry, temperatures 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings of 25-35F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice with 25-30F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SE to NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Gale force southerlies are expected Wednesday night and Thursday; seas building to 20-22 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, light breeze, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* Tides

02/13 Mon 07:41 AM 1.92 L

02/13 Mon 01:44 PM 8.66 H

02/13 Mon 08:00 PM 0.07 L

02/14 Tue 02:33 AM 8.58 H

In Short: Fair skies and dry, then wet and windy.