Recreation and Commercial crabbing now open along the whole Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced the reopening of recreational crabbing and lifting of commercial crabbing restrictions from the north Jetty of Coos Bay to Heceta Head, north of Florence. Dungeness crab viscera samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine toxin domoic acid have dropped and remain below the alert level. Crab harvesting was closed or restricted in that portion of the central coast last week.

With the reopening and lifting of restrictions, all harvesting of crab is open along the entire Oregon Coast.

ODA and ODFW will continue monitoring marine toxins in crab and shellfish to ensure that the concentrations remain below the alert level.

Despite the recent closure, crab and shellfish products sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

It is recommended that crab always be eviscerated prior to cooking, which includes removal and discard of the internal organs and gills.