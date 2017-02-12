Search underway for missing fishing vessel off St. George Alaska

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews responded to an electronic position indicating radio beacon alert from fishing vessel Destination approximately two miles northwest of St. George, Alaska, Saturday.

Coast Guard 17th District watchstanders in Juneau received the alert Saturday and a HC-130 Hercules crew arrived on scene to commence search patterns. Two MH-60 Jayhawk crews arrived early Saturday afternoon to assist with the search.

Two good Samaritan vessels, fishing vessels Silver Spray and Bering Rose, are assisting with the search. Citizens in St. George have assembled a search party to patrol the shoreline for any signs of the crew or vessel.

The emergency beacon from the Destination has been recovered among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring from fishing vessel Destination and an oil sheen.

“We are saturating the area with Coast Guard and good Samaritan assets and hoping for the best,” said Chief Petty Officer Joshua Ryan, Coast Guard 17th District watchstander.

Weather on scene is reported as 30-mph winds, five to eight-foot seas and snowing. Air temperature is 20 degrees and sea temperature is 30 degrees.

Additional search resources were being deployed Sunday morning.