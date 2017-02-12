Weather or Not: Dry Interlude Extended

Sunday, Feb. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny skies, light winds and cool temperatures yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 53F/41F

Depoe Bay: 53F/34F

Newport: 50F/36F

Waldport: 50F/37F

Yachats: 53F/40F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: NE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.40”

Forecast: We’ve received an extension. It now looks like the next wet and windy period won’t begin until Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Some fog possible early today, then partly to mostly sunny skies, light northeast winds and highs of 50-55F. Patchy fog tonight, low around 40F. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, east winds 10-15 mph and the mercury climbs to 55F. Outlook is for partly sunny and dry Tuesday, rainy and windy Wednesday and Thursday, then showers Friday and Saturday. Seasonal temperatures are predicted with highs of 50-55F and lows of 40-45F all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there is patchy fog with spots of ice possible on the pavement, temp 30F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are mostly bare but spots of ice possible, temperatures 32-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings near 30F. For the Cascades, spots of ice with 25-30F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas down to 7 feet at 12 seconds. Another round of strong southerlies is expected to lash local waters Wednesday and Thursday; seas may build to 20-25 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Fog early, then some sunshine, light breeze, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/12 Sun 06:58 AM 2.08 L

02/12 Sun 01:01 PM 9.16 H

02/12 Sun 07:24 PM -0.49 L

02/13 Mon 01:58 AM 8.67 H

In Short: Mostly clear and dry, then wet and windy.