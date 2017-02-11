Everybody’s “buzzin” about the Trivia Bee!

April marks the return of the Altrusa Trivia Bee and last year’s winners are throwing down a challenge to those who are ready to take the title from them. The NOAA team known as “Big White Ships” will return to the Trivia Bee on Saturday, April 22, for the 27th annual fundraiser and they invite you to join them. Registration is now open for an always-memorable evening of light-hearted fun and games at the Rogue Ales Public House on the bayfront in Newport.

Bill Klein, the man behind Mr. Bill’s Trivia Show since 1984, will act as emcee and host, quizzing six-person teams on topics including geography, music, history and more. Participants will compete for fantastic prizes, as well as bragging rights for this annual event.

“There is always good competition at the Trivia Bee but you don’t have to be a trivia buff. In fact, sometimes it is more about the age of players on your team. Teams with a mix of male and female and ages usually fare the best,” Klein explained.

The Trivia Bee is organized by Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – a non-profit service organization assisting women and children in Lincoln County. The Trivia Bee acts as a fundraiser for the group’s programs, which are focused on literacy and health in the region.

“The Trivia Bee is a great event because participants are having a good time on a Saturday night while helping an important cause,” said Angela Nebel, event chairperson.

Team registration costs $150. Raffle tickets will also be on sale at the event, with numerous prizes donated by area merchants. To register a team, please call Sonja Lovas at (541) 961-3866. An early-bird drawing will be held for those teams who register before April 8, with one team winning a special prize. Space is limited, so don’t delay. Final registration deadline is April 17.