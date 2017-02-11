Photographer falls off cliff at “God’s Thumb” north of Roads End, Lincoln City

1:25pmReport of a photographer taking pictures north of Roads End (Lincoln City), lost his footing on a cliff, fell over the side and suffered a broken leg in a spot called “God’s Thumb.”

The fall victim is on a cell phone saying he’s on a tiny beach at the bottom of the cliff.

1:40pm

Arranging for the Coast Guard to get airborne and to the scene.

2:05pm

Story from the scene is that the photographer tumbled down the cliff about 150 feet, landing on a small sandy area below. Reports say the man suffered an injured foot, not a broken leg.

2:30pm

Victim reports via his cellphone to 9-1-1 that he’s doing okay but that his foot is really starting to hurt. Coast Guard helicopter is due on scene any minute. After being lifted off the beach, the Coast Guard will rendezvous with an ambulance in an open grassy area at Chinook Winds Resort.

2:50pm

Fall victim has been airlifted from the scene and is enroute to a landing spot at Chinook Winds where an ambulance is waiting to transfer the victim to North Lincoln Hospital.