Notes from readers on problem roads…

* Around mile marker 3 on Harlan Burntwoods Road there are serious rifts in the pavement. And you need to slow waaaaaayyyyyy down because the road is separated and dropped down. Also a big buckle in the asphalt on the south bound lane. Three spots as of this afternoon. Looking to get worse…

* There is a really bad pot hole right before the bridge in Siletz. It’s causing many cars to get flats. Three ladies came in to the Hee Hee Ilahee park with a bent rim and a flat tire. My husband changed it but a lot of people need to know – the pot hole has claimed about 10 rigs now with flats.