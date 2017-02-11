Weather or Not: A Little Peace and Quiet

Saturday, Feb. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, extended sunbreaks, windy and cooler temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/41F/30mph/0.14”

Depoe Bay: 50F/38F/36mph/0.14”

Newport: 48F/37F/30mph/0.16”

Waldport: 50F/39F/28mph/0.08”

Yachats: 50F/40F/31mph/0.07”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 4,600’ & 5,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.46”

Forecast: We’re in for a brief period of peace and quiet as high pressure builds into the Central Coast for a few days. The showers are expected to end this morning and skies become partly to mostly sunny for the remainder of the day, light and variable winds, high about 50F. Tonight, partly cloudy skies and chilly as the mercury dips to 35F. Sunny tomorrow, northeast winds 5-10 mph, high 50-55F. Outlook is for the dry weather to continue into Monday, a chance of rain develops late Tuesday, rainy and breezy Wednesday and Thursday with another round of heavy precipitation and high winds possible, and then showers on Friday. Average mid-February temperatures are predicted all week; highs reach 50-55F and lows slump to 40-45F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are spots of ice on the pavement and 30-35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are mainly wet, spots of ice possible, temperatures 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings near 30F. For the Cascades, snow flurries, packed snow and spots of ice with 20-25F in the passes, chains required at Government Camp.

Marine: Winds are light and variable this morning with seas down to 8-9 feet at 8 seconds. The next round of gale to storm force southerlies is expected to kick in Tuesday or Wednesday; seas may build to 20 feet or higher.

On the Beach… Showers early, then sunshine, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/11 Sat 06:13 AM 2.36 L

02/11 Sat 12:17 PM 9.51 H

02/11 Sat 06:47 PM -0.87 L

02/12 Sun 01:22 AM 8.65 H

In Short: Showers ending, clearing, dry, then stormy again.