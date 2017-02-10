Weather or Not: Dark Side of the Moon

Friday, Feb. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, some heavy, sunbreaks, windy and warm temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 57F/48F/52mph/0.36”

Depoe Bay: 56F/47F/51mph/0.25”

Newport: 54F/46F/48mph/0.46”

Waldport: 55F/45F/42mph/0.39”

Yachats: 56F/47F/44mph/0.47”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 2,800’ & 3,700’, broken @ 4,400’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: WSW 16 mph G28/Altimeter: 29.85”

A Coastal Flood Advisory for minor tidal overflow has been issued by the National Weather Service, in effect from 10:00am-2:00am today for the Central Coast. A high astronomical high tide will occur around noon today and will be slightly higher than the high tide that occurred late Thursday morning. The coastal rivers will be falling today, but will still be elevated. There is potential that the combination of the high astronomical high tide plus tidal anomaly along with the elevated rivers will cause issues in some of the same locations that saw flooding with the high tide on Thursday. However, the impacts are expected to be slightly less than on Thursday. The main impacts will be in low lying areas near bays and sloughs and along lower portions of Highway 126 near the Siuslaw river. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Forecast: A bit breezy this morning as another minor front passes through the Central Coast, but this one isn’t packing much in the way of precipitation as showers produce maybe a quarter inch. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph before noon, then subside to 15-25 mph later in the day, high temps around 50F. Tonight, with any luck, there’ll be enough clearing to glimpse the penumbral (partial) eclipse of the Full Snow Moon from sunset at 5:38pm to maximum coverage, about three-quarters of the face, at 5:48pm until it ends at 6:53pm. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, some scattered showers will be in the area and low temps drop to 40F. A slight chance of showers lingers tomorrow morning, becoming partly sunny the rest of the day with the mercury again rising to 50F or so. Outlook is for mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, then back to wet and windy Wednesday and Thursday. Seasonal thermometer readings are anticipated as highs reach 50-55F and lows slump to 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are also wet, temperatures 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, thermometer readings of 35-40F. For the Cascades, snow flurries, packed snow and slush with 30-35F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 25-30 knots this morning with seas 13-14 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through this morning. The next round of southerlies is expected around Tuesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, windy, surf 8-12 feet (moderate).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially around today’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

02/10 Fri 05:24 AM 2.74 L

02/10 Fri 11:30 AM 9.67 H

02/10 Fri 06:07 PM -1.04 L

02/11 Sat 12:44 AM 8.49 H

In Short: Showers, breezy, clearing, then unsettled.