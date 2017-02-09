Schooner Creek sewer pumps station overwhelmed by storm water – overflows

Schooner Creek Pump Station Overflow

Due to heavy rain, the Schooner Creek Pump Station began intermittently overflowing Thursday afternoon, February 9th. The Schooner Creek Pump Station is located at the end of NW 68th Street near the ocean.

Signs warning of the recent sewage overflows are posted at the affected areas and sampling is being conducted to determine when the water is safe for contact. Contact with water contaminated with bacteria can increase the risk of disease. Please avoid contact with these waterbodies until further notice.

Please contact the City of Newport Public Works at 541-574-3366 with any questions.