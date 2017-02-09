Convicted murderer Antone Bernal gets life in prison

Antone Bernal 23, of Lincoln City, was given a life sentence in court Thursday for killing Luke McCann, 32 at a house on NE 58th in Lincoln City last October.

The judge handed down the life sentence to Bernal but left the door open for possible parole after serving 25 years behind bars. Bernal’s alleged accomplice Malia Davis, 22 was sent to prison for 2 and a half years, with probation supervision for 2 years after that.

Both Bernal and Davis had been previously indicted by a grand jury for their involvement in an unrelated shooting incident that occurred last August – two months before the shooting death of McCann.