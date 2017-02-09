Newport: Vehicle into a building at 344 SW 7th – Newport Chiropractic

2:15pm

Report of a vehicle into a building at 344 SW 7th Street in Newport. First responders are enroute. Initial report indicates no injuries.

2:17pm

Driver is reported to be either intoxicated or suffering from a medical/mental issue. Dodge Neon crashed into the building and knocked it’s electrical panel off. However, NO sparking or fire.

Sounds like the damage was limited to the electrical box near the street. No injuries. Police investigating the condition of the driver.

CALL FOR CITIZEN PHOTOS: Be discreet. Keep a respectful distance.

Email photos to: Dave@NewsLincolnCounty.com