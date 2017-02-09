Lincoln City: SW 35th ocean outfall not a good place to hang out for a while

Nelscott Pump Station Overflow due to heavy rainfall

Thursday at 12:11 PM, the sewer overflowed at the SE 35thStreet Nelscott Pump Station, this was due to the heavy rainfall.

The estimated amount of overflow at present is 34,000 gallons. The Pump Station is running normally now.

The discharge is going downstream through a pipe to Baldy Creek on the SW side of Highway 101 and to the ocean outfall at SW 35th Beach Access. The affected area is posted with a health and water contact warning.

The City notified appropriate personnel at the Department of Environmental Quality.