Weather or Not: Falling Winds, Rising Waters

Thursday, Feb. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: Steady, sometimes heavy, rain yesterday, blustery winds, warm temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/44F/61mph/3.16”

Depoe Bay: 58F/47F/51mph/2.74”

Newport: 59F/45F/59mph/2.93”

Waldport: 58F/48F/49mph/2.15”

Yachats: 57F/47F/60mph/3.10”

Central Coast Precipitation Stats…

Since last dry period ended Feb. 2nd: 9.95”

Normal for entire month of February: 8.69”

Over last 26 days: 13.90”

Past 24 Hours Regional Wind Gusts…

Marys Peak: 104mph

Mt. Hebo: 87mph

Sea Lion Caves: 77mph

Pacific City: 71mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 800’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: S 28 mph G48/Altimeter: 29.38”

The High Wind Warning expires at 10:00am this morning.

A Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect until 12:45pm today. At 7:00am, flooding of some creeks and low spots was already starting and will likely increase through the morning. Based on road cams and spotter reports, there is some flooding on Highway 101 south of Seaside and Highway 6 east of Tillamook. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen over the past 24 hours, and an additional 0.5 to 1.0 inch is expected through the morning hours, with highest amounts in the Coast Range. High tide in the late morning will increase flooding along the lower reaches of coastal rivers and creeks.

The Flood Watch for most of Northwest Oregon, including the Central Coast, remains in effect through early Saturday morning. Rivers of most concern for flooding include the Nehalem in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties, the Wilson in Tillamook County, the Siletz in Lincoln County, Johnson Creek in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, the Tualatin in Washington County, the Pudding in Clackamas and Marion Counties, the Luckiamute in Polk County, and the Marys in Benton County, where a Flood Warning is now in effect near Philomath.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Real-time river levels and forecasts are available here.

Forecast: We should see the winds subside today, but remain rather strong blowing out of the south at 35-40 mph. The rain is also expected to ease with maybe another half to three-quarters of an inch, and the mercury slips to around 50F this afternoon. Tonight, showers and breezy, low 45F. Some heavier showers are probable tomorrow producing up to a half inch of rain, cooler, high 45-50F. Outlook is for mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly to partly sunny Sunday and Monday, then a chance of rain/showers through Wednesday. Thermometer readings near average with highs of 50-55F and lows of 40-45F.

Travel: Two landslides have occurred on Highway 34, one at Milepost 1 near Waldport, the other at Milepost 16 east of Tidewater; short delays are expected. In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 50-55F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are also wet, temperature 55F. The Columbia River Gorge has packed snow, slush and ice, thermometer readings of 30-32F. For the Cascades, expect wet pavement, temps 40-45F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 30-35 knots gusting 45 this morning with combined very rough seas 21 feet at 11 seconds. A Storm Warning is in effect through 10:00am this morning. Gale force southerlies are expected to continue through Friday night then light northeast winds and slowly subsiding seas over the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, windy, surf 12-18 feet (high).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during this morning’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

02/09 Thu 10:39 AM 9.66 H

02/09 Thu 05:25 PM -0.98 L

02/10 Fri 12:04 AM 8.21 H

02/10 Fri 05:24 AM 2.74 L

In Short: Rainy, windy, showers, clearing, then wet and unsettled.