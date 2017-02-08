Drumming up a fundraiser in Toledo!

The Eddyville Charter School African Drumming Group will be hosting an Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser at Toledo Elks Lodge on Saturday, February 25, 2017. A complete taco dinner including chips, salsa, drink and a cookie for $8.00.

There will also be a Silent Auction with items from local businesses.

All proceeds benefit the Eddyville African Drumming Group, for travel expenses and equipment maintenance. Members of our drumming group will be performing during the evening from 6:00-8:00 pm.﻿