Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund – Quarterly Giving

Siletz Tribe Continues to Give Back Through Charitable Fund

Donations Include $153,325, Distributed Feb. 3

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $153,325.12 to 38 organizations on Feb. 3 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed nearly $10.6 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $13 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $2.8 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The Chinook Winds Casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is March 7, 2017. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties), also Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

Charitable Giving Includes:

Arts – $12,000

* Community Arts Project – venue rental, printing/media and postage/supplies for Your Art’s Desire fundraiser for arts literacy in public schools; Cloverdale, OR; $2,250

* Lincoln City Cultural Center – replace wheelchair lift; Lincoln City, OR; $8,000

* Polly Plumb Productions – media and printing for Yachat’s Pride/Two Spirit celebration; Yachats, OR; $750

* Porthole Players Ltd. – royalty fees, rehearsal space and music recording fee for presentation of Really Rosie in three Newport schools; Newport, OR; $1,000

Cultural Activities – $10,815

* Northwest Indian Veteran Association – flag and uniform supplies; Portland, OR; $2,315

* Northwest Native American Basketweavers Association – sponsor annual intergenerational conference and gathering; Covington, WA; $7,000

* Two Rivers Correctional Institution – beading and cultural craft supplies; Umatilla, OR; $1,500

Education – $21,250

* Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay Inc. – copies of book and supplies for Inspired Writers Project for sixth-grade classes; Newport, OR; $2,200

* Foster Grandparent Program of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties – support for program volunteers; Albany, OR; $1,000

* Oregon Sea Grant – student scholarships for Hatfield Marine Science Center programs; Newport, OR; $3,000

* Salem-Keizer School District, Indian Education Program – food and supplies for graduation celebration and dinner for Native students and their families; Salem, OR; $1,785

* Science Factory Children’s Museum – tools and equipment for new in-house exhibit fabrication shop; Eugene, OR; $7,510

* Siletz Tribal Head Start, Parent Committee – swim lessons, classroom activities, field trips and transition ceremony supplies; Siletz, OR; $3,577

* Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – annual liability insurance for library volunteers; Siletz, OR; $678

* Yachats Youth & Family Activities Program – study lessons and materials to support Creative Curriculum activities in preschool program; Yachats, OR; $1,000

* Youth Movement – lunch for university visit featuring traditional sports/games for 170-200 Native students; Eugene, OR; $500

Health – $42,945

* Alsea Valley Gleaners – food; Alsea, OR; $2,000

College United Methodist Church – replace commercial refrigerator; Philomath, OR; $2,995

* Fish of Lebanon – food; Lebanon, OR; $2,000

* Food Roots – one MacBook Air and one Dell laptop to improve technology for farm-to-school programs; Tillamook, OR; $1,600

* Food Share of Lincoln County – food for Lincoln County food banks and agencies; Newport, OR; $11,000

* Harrisburg Harvesters Gleaners – protein to supplement contributions to families; Harrisburg, OR; $2,000

* Mario Pastega House – patient and family lodging assistance for Lincoln County residents; Corvallis, OR; $10,000

* Marion-Polk Food Share – greenhouse for youth farm and community garden programs; Salem, OR; $2,000

* North End Senior Solutions – food and caregiver training for adult day service programs; Otis, OR; $2,850

* Pacific Communities Health District Foundation – i-STAT handheld device for Telestroke Program; Newport, OR; $2,000

* RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties – durable medical goods for elders or disabled people; Albany, OR; $2,500

* Sweet Home Gleaners Inc. – food; Sweet Home, OR; $2,000

Historic Preservation – $14,230

* Chetco Historical Memorial Committee – design and installation of interpretive panels at Chetco Indian village memorial; Brookings, OR; $14,230

Other – $12,586.42

* Salmon River Grange – replace roof of grange that serves Rose Lodge community; Otis, OR; $9,375

* Siletz Valley Grange – replace two front entry doors and outdoor lighting; Siletz, OR; $3,211.42

Prevention – $2,878

* City of Sweet Home – sponsorship of Sweetheart of a Run in a Sweetheart of a Town fundraiser for summer parks and recreation youth activities; Sweet Home, OR; $1,878

* Lebanon High School, Grad Night Committee – gifts and prizes for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Lebanon, OR; $500

* Sprague High School, Grad Night Committee – venue rental for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Salem, OR; $500

Public Safety – $36,620.70

* Adair Rural Fire and Rescue – replace two turnouts of fire protective clothing; Adair Village, OR; $4,410.70

* Siletz Valley Fire District – salary and benefits to retain fire chief as a full-time position; Siletz, OR; $25,000

* Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District; two video laryngoscopes for emergency services; Sweet Home, OR; $4,000

* Tillamook County Search and Rescue – handheld in-reach satellite two-way communicators; Milwaukie, OR; $3,210