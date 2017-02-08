Flood Watch update: Siletz River on watch list

The Flood Watch for most of Northwest Oregon, including the Central Coast, remains in effect through early Saturday morning. Heavy rain has returned to Northwest Oregon this afternoon and is expected to last through tomorrow. Rainfall totals thus far today are 1-2 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades Foothills, nearly 1.5 inches on the Central Coast, and about a half inch in the Willamette Valley. The heaviest rain is expected overnight tonight, with an additional 1-3 inches, highest in the Coast Range. Snowmelt in the Coast Range and Cascades, especially below 2,000 feet elevation, will add to the runoff.

Rivers of most concern for flooding include the Nehalem in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties, the Wilson in Tillamook County, the Siletz in Lincoln County, Johnson Creek in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, the Tualatin in Washington County, the Pudding in Clackamas and Marion Counties, the Luckiamute in Polk County, and the Marys in Benton County.

Real-time river levels and forecasts are available here.

Landslides and debris flows are also possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

