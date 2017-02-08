Newport Vision 2040 kicks off Friday night, February 17th!

Greater Newport Vision 2040 February Kickoff Events – Come Celebrate the City’s Future!

Come one, come all! Join us in kicking off the Greater Newport Vision 2040 project at two community outreach events.

Friday Family Night

February 17,  5:30-8:00 pm

Newport Recreation Center

225 SE Avery Street, Newport

This evening event will be bilingual and offer activities for all ages.

Traducción al español estará disponible.

Free childcare will be provided. Come and share your ideas about the

future of Newport. Bring the whole family! Food and prizes will be offered including free one-day passes to Newport’s Recreation Center and brand new Aquatic Facility. As part of the festivities, Mayor Sandra Roumagoux will be recognizing the Newport High School Boys

Soccer Team for its 2016 State Championship Title.

THEN!! Come Launch the Future on Saturday February 18th!

This Community Celebration will include a full day of activities for all ages! Drop in any time Saturday, the 18th, from 10 AM and 5 PM for music, food and prizes and to share your vision for the future of Newport. There will be a dedicated visioning session open to all community members from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The afternoon will feature live music from June and Joren Rushing, 2 Twins and 2 Fish, and Chayag performing sets beginning at 1 PM.

Drop in at the times that work best for your schedule. Free childcare for potty trained children will be available on both days.

Your feedback at these events will help inform the long range, community-wide vision for the Greater Newport Area and strategies for achieving that vision. You have an opportunity to help shape the community’s future. We want to hear from you!