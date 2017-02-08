High Wind Watch upgraded to High Wind Warning

A High Wind Warning has replaced the High Wind Watch for the Central Coast. This warning is in effect from 10:00pm tonight through 10:00am tomorrow. South winds increase later tonight, with wind speeds 35-50 mph after midnight. Winds gusts of 60-65 mph likely on exposed beaches and headlands, and 55-60 mph in local communities. The strongest winds are expected between 4:00am and 10:00am tomorrow morning. Localized power outages are possible, broken branches and tree debris on roadways, combined with heavy rain, may create hazardous driving conditions as well. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.