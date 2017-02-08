Weather or Not: Déjà vu Deluge

Wednesday, Feb. 8th – Lincoln County

Summary: Light rain on and off yesterday with moderate winds and average temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 52F/39F/16mph/0.32”

Depoe Bay: 51F/39F/24mph/0.44″

Newport: 50F/37F/26mph/0.37”

Waldport: 51F/39F/27mph/0.31”

Yachats: 51F/39F/30mph/0.29”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,300’, broken @ 2,000’, overcast @ 2,500’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: E 7 mph/Altimeter: 29.80”

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast near beaches and headlands, in effect from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. South winds increasing later tonight to 35-50 mph with gusts of 60-65 mph likely on exposed beaches and headlands; the strongest winds are expected between 4:00am and 10:00am tomorrow. Spotty power outages are possible, broken branches and tree debris on roadways, combined with heavy rain, may create hazardous driving conditions as well. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger, may occur.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from this afternoon through late Friday night. Heavy rain will return to Northwest Oregon this afternoon through tomorrow. Some rivers in low elevation basins, especially those draining the Coast Range, are running high from recent heavy precipitation. In addition to heavy rainfall, rivers that have basins 1,000-3,000 feet in elevation in the Coast Range are expected to receive additional runoff from low elevation snow melt as the snow levels rise dramatically to 7,000 to 8,000 feet this afternoon and tonight. The heaviest rain will fall from this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are expected in the Coast Range, 2-3 inches along the Coast and 1.5-2.5 inches inland. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Forecast: Just as the flood waters recede from the last deluge, heavy rain returns beginning today lasting well into tomorrow. Overall totals for the Central Coast could be as high as 5 inches or more, much like we had a couple of days ago; this time, however, we’ll also have strong winds accompanying the precipitation. In our local communities, away from the beaches, we could see sustained winds of 35-40 mph gusting 60 late tonight. High temperature today warming to 55F, tonight’s low near 50F, and tomorrow the mercury rises to 55F early, then falls to 45-50F during the afternoon. Outlook is for showers on Friday, a chance of showers Saturday, then a well-deserved break in the action Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies, and partly sunny on Tuesday. Temps around normal as highs reach 50-55F and lows drop to 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this developing storm. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 35-40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are also wet, temperatures 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has packed snow and ice, snow flurries, thermometer readings of 30-32F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow, ice and slush on the highways this morning, chains required over the passes, temps near 30F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 9 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect today through this evening. A Storm Warning is in effect from tonight through tomorrow morning. Gale force southerlies are expected to continue through Friday then light northerlies and subsiding seas over the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, quite windy, surf 6-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/08 Wed 09:45 AM 9.50 H

02/08 Wed 04:38 PM -0.70 L

02/08 Wed 11:20 PM 7.79 H

02/09 Thu 04:32 AM 3.15 L

In Short: Heavy rain and very windy, showers, then clearing and drying.