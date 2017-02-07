Toledo Port Commissioners and a few port tenants get some bad news on their recent fire…

The fire that broke out inside a Port of Toledo-owned building late last month apparently caused more damage than first estimated. Port Manager Bud Shoemake said once they got inside the building the port rents to several tenants, the smoke and fire damage was severe enough to force them to find temporary quarters for their operations while the damage is repaired. Shoemake said they’ll make the repairs as fast as they can, but it may take a while.

Thus far, no specific cause of the fire has been nailed down. The state fire marshal’s office is helping to figure out what it was.