High Wind & Flood Watches issued…

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast near beaches and headlands, in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph along the most exposed beaches and headlands, peaking during the early morning hours Thursday. These winds may be strong enough to produce isolated power outages. Secure outdoor belongings such as deck and patio furniture. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger, may occur.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. Heavy rain will return to Western Oregon and Southwest Washington Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Some rivers in low elevation basins, especially those draining the Coast Range are running high from recent heavy precipitation. In addition to heavy rainfall, rivers that have basins 1,000-3,000 feet in elevation in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills are expected to receive additional runoff from low elevation snow melt as the snow levels rise dramatically to 7,000 to 8,000 feet Wednesday afternoon and night. The heaviest rain will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are expected in the Willapa Hills and the North and Central Coast Range of Oregon. 2-3 inches of rain are expected along the Coast and 1.5-2.5 inches of rain are expected inland. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

