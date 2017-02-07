Newport Police: Serious privacy scam victimizing iPhone owners

A new scam has been detected involving text messages, emails, and/or phone calls from people claiming to be Certified Apple Technical Support Services. They indicate that your Apple ID Number or your IP address has been compromised by foreigners from some middle eastern country. The Technician attempts to direct the customer to log onto a computer, and then directs them to a web address, such as www.fastsupport.com. The intent is to gain remote access to the customer’s computer or smartphone. Remote access will allow the Technician to gain immediate access to unlimited information stored on your computer or smartphone.

THIS IS A SCAM!

If you receive such an email, text message, voicemail message, or phone call, ignore it. If you have any concerns that your Apple User ID Number has been compromised, contact Apple Support directly at 800-275-2273.

If you have any information on this scam, please contact Detective Cummings at 541-574-0633.