Marijuana "might" cause a range of health effects – recent study

Feb 072017
 

The Oregonian photo


A study just released that is characterized as being a valid study, has concluded, however tentatively, that marijuana use “could have” long term health problems for users.

The study, the first such study allowed by the federal government, and given credibility by the Oregon Heath Authority, makes certain “findings” about marijuana use but admits that much more research is required to create anything close to scientifically proven damage from smoking the weed.

Here’s the scoop in The Oregonian.

