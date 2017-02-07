Weather or Not: Taking a Breather

Tuesday, Feb. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, a little hail, sunbreaks, gusty winds and chilly temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 48F/38F/35mph/0.06”

Depoe Bay: 48F/36F/37mph/0.10”

Newport: 46F/36F/41mph/0.10”

Waldport: 45F/38F/31mph/0.21”

Yachats: 47F/40F/39mph/0.11”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’ & 1,400’, broken @ 2,100’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.52”

Forecast: We’re getting a bit of a breather for the next day or so before stormy conditions return to the Central Coast with heavy rain, and this time, high winds are possible as well. Expect some periods of light rain today, maybe a tenth of an inch total, light east winds and a high of 45F. More rain tonight, a quarter inch or so, with a slight dip in the mercury to about 40F. The next bona fide storm system arrives tomorrow producing up to an inch of rain, gusty southerlies and warmer as highs approach 55F. Outlook is for heavy rain, another 1-3 inches, and winds as high as 45-50 mph Wednesday night and Thursday, showers Friday, a slight chance of showers Saturday, then sunny Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds into the Northwest. Temps should be seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows around 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are also wet, temperatures 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has mostly bare pavement, thermometer readings 32-35F. For the Cascades, expect snow flurries with packed snow on the highways this morning, chains required over the passes, temps near 25F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5-10 knots gusting 20 this morning with choppy seas 6-7 feet at 8 seconds. Gale force southerlies expected Wednesday and Thursday with swells building to 15-20 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… A little rain, light breezes, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* Tides

02/07 Tue 08:46 AM 9.26 H

02/07 Tue 03:46 PM -0.24 L

02/07 Tue 10:29 PM 7.28 H

02/08 Wed 03:33 AM 3.50 L

In Short: Light rain, light wind, stormy, then clearing and drying.