Big Creek Road between reservoirs

More pictures of the flood waters between the upper and lower Big Creek dams over the weekend. Not a quiet little pond like we’re used to seeing when we drive up to go fishin’ at the upper reservoir. You can bet engineers are examining that piece of roadway to make sure it wasn’t undermined by the huge force of the water flowing over it.

The Newport City Council Monday night nervously accepted ownership of the road as it was recently brought inside the city limits as part of a plan to build a new reservoir not far upstream from this location that would preserve the city’s water supply in event of a large earthquake.