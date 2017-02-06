Dates changed for Depoe Bay Wooden Boat Show & Crab Feet

Depoe Bay’s 2017 Crab Feed & Wooden Boat Show set for April 22-23

To accommodate this year’s Easter holiday, Depoe Bay’s annual Crab Feed and Wooden Boat Show will be moved from the third to the fourth weekend in April. It will take place on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23.

Thousands of pounds of delicious whole Dungeness crab will be cooked to perfection at Depoe Bay’s Community Hall at 220 S.E. Bay Street. Indoor and outdoor dining will be available, with a selection of brews in the beer garden courtesy of the Rusty Truck Brewing Company. Meals will be served from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Sunday, rain or shine.

The 22nd annual Classic Wooden Boat Show will display dozens of wonderful hand-crafted vessels on display at “the world’s smallest harbor” on both Saturday and Sunday. While you’re there, try your hand at building your own vessel at the popular model boat building booth and bring it home. The kids will love this fun experience for the whole family. Admission to both events are free.

On Sunday April 23 hundreds of colorful bathtub ducks released into the harbor at the annual Ducky Derby. Buy a ticket for a chance to win great prizes provided by Depoe Bay merchants, including clothing, dining passes, hotel stays and authentic shipwreck treasure. Bay-front merchants will be open throughout the weekend with food, beverages, art and gifts to satisfy every taste.

Depoe Bay’s U.S. Coast Guard station will open its doors to tours of its patrol and rescue boats stationed dockside. If you’ve ever wondered what its like to be on the Pacific with the Coast Guard, this is your opportunity!

Thanks to a resident pod of gray whales, Depoe Bay enjoys year-round whale watching and has earned the title of “Oregon’s whale watching capitol”. At the Whale Watching Center park rangers are ready to help spot gray whales. The center is open daily from 10 AM to 4 PM and admission is free.

For advance information please contact Nick Bruyer (Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce) at 541-270-3944 to plan your group trip. Email address: r8vegas@gmail.com

What: Annual Depoe Bay Crab Feed, Wooden Boat Show & Ducky Derby

When: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday & 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Sunday, April 22-23

Where: Depoe Bay Harbor & Community Center, 220 SE Bay Street

Admission to the Wooden Boat Show and Model Boat Building activities are free. Dungeness crab meals will be $25 for a whole Dungeness crab and $20 for a half.

Dungeness Crab and beer garden, Wooden Boat Show, Boat Building booth and Ducky Derby race with exciting prizes!

Sponsor: Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce

info@depoebaychamber.org

www.DepoeBaychamber.org

877-485-8348

541-765-2889