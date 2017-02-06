Flu notes in Lincoln County Schools

LCSD Responds to Flu and Norovirus

Staff at Lincoln County Schools are aware of an increase in the number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms over the last several weeks. Since then, our custodial company, Sodexo has worked diligently to increase cleaning, nightly and on weekends, at all of our schools. We are also working closely with our local public health department who have determined that we are seeing both flu and Norovirus here in Lincoln County.

Because these viruses are so contagious, please keep your child home if they are experiencing body aches, fever, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea. Students exhibiting these symptoms at school will be asked to wait in the health room and wear a mask until their parent or guardian picks them up. We are also asking staff members who are sick to stay home. These viruses are very contagious and we are working hard to try to prevent their spread.

The health department has advised us that children who have vomiting or diarrhea symptoms will need to stay out of school until 48 hours after the last episode.

What You Can Do:

-Consider cleaning surfaces with bleach, as this is the only cleaner that will kill the Norovirus, which can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

-Cover your cough, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are sick.

-It is not too late to get your flu shot.

Thank you for your partnership as we work to keep our students, your children healthy.