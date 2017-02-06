One storm down, another one is coming….

Highway 34, 5.5 miles east of Waldport
Ken Gagne
Slide in front of Pacific Maritime Museum
Ken Gagne
A number of pickups were pushed around like marbles.
Ken Gagne
Sunday night a part of the hill in front of the Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center gave way, sending mud and rocks down onto the parking lot below, pushing a number of vehicles out onto Bay Boulevard. No word if the slide portends any threat to the museum.
