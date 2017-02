Due to the Flood warning in effect for Monday night the Newport Hazardous Weather Shelter will be open at Radiant Church in Newport at 6pm. The church is at 215 NW 15th, Newport.

We are in need of donations of sack lunch items, breakfast items, and dinner items. All food must be prepared by people with a food handlers card or pre- packaged. Please call if you can help 541-265-1974