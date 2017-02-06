Weather or Not: Rain for the Record Books

Monday, Feb. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: Record rainfall yesterday (see Storm Report below), windy and chilly.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 45F/39F/42mph/2.04”

Depoe Bay: 44F/39F/43mph/2.11”

Newport: 43F/37F/39mph/4.44”

Waldport: 51F/39F/44mph/2.70”

Yachats: 51F/39F/47mph/2.30”

Storm Report…

Newport’s 4.44 inches of rain yesterday was the wettest day ever in February since 1893 when official records began being kept. The previous wettest was February 8th, 1899, with 4.00 inches. Also, yesterday was the 7th all-time wettest day ever recorded since 1893.

Since the last 24-hour dry break ended on February 2nd, Newport has received 6.59 inches of rain. The normal monthly rainfall total for February is 8.68 inches.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,300’ & 1,800’, broken @ 2,600’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SW 13 mph G29/Altimeter: 29.51”

Forecast: The heavy rain tapers off to showers today and tonight, a bit of hail possible, precip between a quarter and a half inch, southwest winds 10-15 mph gusting 20, high near 45F and lows of 35-40F. We’re down to a 50-50 chance of rain tomorrow, warmer, with the thermometer climbing to about 50F and light east winds. Outlook is for rain Wednesday and Thursday, showers Friday, then dry under partly sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonal as highs reach 50-55F and lows dip to 40F or so.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Northwest Oregon for varying amounts of snow today, from an inch or less in parts of the Valley and Portland Metro to 3-6 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades.

In the Coast Range this morning, there’s mainly wet pavement and 33-35F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are also mostly just wet, temperatures 35-40F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, thermometer readings near 35F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing with packed snow on the highways, chains required over the passes, temps 25-30F. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WSW 25-30 knots gusting 35 this morning with choppy seas 7-8 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. Strong southerlies expected Thursday with swells building to 20 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/06 Mon 07:43 AM 9.02 H

02/06 Mon 02:47 PM 0.36 L

02/06 Mon 09:27 PM 6.73 H

02/07 Tue 02:26 AM 3.69 L

In Short: Showers, windy, rainy and breezy, then clearing and drying.