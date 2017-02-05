Car hits flooded patch of 101 a mile north of Alsea Bay Bridge, overturns

8:05pm

Car traveling 101 near milepost 154, near Legion Road, a mile north of the Waldport Bridge hit a flood of water surging over the highway. The car went out of control and landed in a ditch with water flowing through the car. Emergency responders are enroute.

8:15pm

Passer-by pulled the car out. Driver seems okay. But the driver inadvertently released the parking brake, so he’s back in the flood-roaring ditch. Sheriff’s deputy now on scene. Will pull the car out for the second time.