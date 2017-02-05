Flooding in Nye Beach

Nye Creek overflowed its banks in the Nye Beach area putting some water inside businesses and residences, including Cafe Stephanie and the real estate office next door. And there were reports of water getting into the back of the Italian restaurant. Public Works Director Tim Gross says at one point there was 18″ of water pouring down Coast Street.

There are also at least a couple of slides Gross and his crews are checking out, including one on Big Creek Road.

Gross says a torrent of water cascaded through the City Hall area – water getting inside the Recreation Center and washing out brand new landscaping around the new Aquatic Center. Gross said some preventative work done to the Senior Center did the trick. No water into the Senior Center this time.