FRIENDSHIP SOCIAL AT THE ELKS LODGE

Friendship Social at Newport Elks Lodge on John Moore Rd.

You are invited to come help us celebrate friendship and community! On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Newport Elks lodge will be co-hosting a Dance/Open House with the Newport 60+ Activity Center and Lincoln County Food Share. There will be demonstrations of both line dancing and ballroom dancing and free hors d’oeuvres. There will be great door prizes, too! Everyone age 21 and over is welcome. This is an opportunity to see the Elks lodge and meet and greet new friends. The event is free, but donations of non-perishable food items are requested for Food Share. Great door prizes, as well as wonderful opportunities for raffle items from great area restaurants like Clearwater Restaurant, Saffron Salmon, and Sorella and gift baskets from The Gluten Free Place, Oceana Natural Foods Co-Op, and others.

This event is being co-sponsored by the Elks, Food Share and the City of Newport 60+ Activity Center. The Elks are a nationwide community-service organization. Their members find fulfillment in service to humanity, in feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and aiding those in distress. The local Elks Lodge’s outreach includes hosting Newport Booster Club meetings, Boy Scout and Cub Scout meetings and a Christmas dinner for community members. They also provide for high school students’ scholarships to college. The Elks lodge has a beautiful view of the bay and is located at 45 SE John Moore Road.

Food Share’s mission is to alleviate hunger in Lincoln County by soliciting, collecting and distributing food through a network of agencies.

Come celebrate friendship and network with other people who are like-minded community members. The Newport Elks with have a dinner menu available.

For more information about this event, please stop by the Newport 60+ Activity Center, 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, OR, or give us a call at 541-265-9617.