MASTER STUDENTS FROM THE PORTLAND BALLET AT THE LINCOLN CITY CULTURAL CENTER

LINCOLN CITY – On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Lincoln City Cultural Center will be raising the barre for dance lovers of all ages. The Center is presenting a special afternoon with The Portland Ballet, featuring a demonstration, lecture and performance event that will begin at 2 pm in the auditorium, inside the LCCC at 540 NE Hwy. 101, in Lincoln City.

The Portland Ballet’s most advanced, pre-professional students will perform a 45-minute program that explores classical ballet training and performance. It will begin with a choreographed demonstration of a dancer’s daily class exercises (with an element of audience participation), and culminate with performances from across the TPB repertoire. Selections will include excerpts from classical ballets like and contemporary works set to engaging music.

The performance, sponsored by the members of the Lincoln City Cultural Center and the Lloyd & Marlene Ankeny Foundation, is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 6-18, and free for itty bitty ballerinas age 5 and younger. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Tickets are on sale now at the center’s website, www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, and through the main office line, 541-994-9994.

The Portland Ballet, established in 2001 by retired dancers Nancy Davis and Jim Lane, trains young ballet artists in a rigorous, supportive and performance-centered environment under its current artistic director, Anne Mueller. TPB provides instruction for dancers at all levels, including Curriculum Ballet for ages 6-19, Creative Ballet for ages 3-6, and weekly Open Adult and Teen classes. The Academy also trains male dancers through the region’s only Men’s Ballet program, aimed specifically at developing confidence and ability in young men. In addition, the institution offers a Summer Ballet Intensive for local dancers and students from around the country.

This is not the only youth ballet opportunity at the LCCC. Diane Christiansen is offering Beginning Ballet in the dance studio every Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. Dancers ages 7 and up are taught from 1 to 2 pm, and those ages 3 ½ to 6 years start at 2 pm. The price is $36/month, with a discount for additional siblings. For more information, call Christiansen at 507-514-7984.