Weather or Not: On the Line of Scrimmage

Sunday, Feb. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain, heavy at times, gusty sou’westers and normal temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 41F/44F/39mph/0.91”

Depoe Bay: 51F/42F/40mph/1.11”

Newport: 52F/43F/39mph/1.23”

Waldport: 51F/43F/37mph/1.33”

Yachats: 52F/45F/41mph/1.20”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 500’, broken @ 1,000’, overcast @ 1,600’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: NE 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.69”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from 10:00am this morning to 1:00am Monday. Rain will increase this morning, possibly changing to snow as early as this afternoon. Mixed rain and occasional wet snow will continue through tonight. Showers will continue into Monday with snow levels likely rising back into the hills Monday morning. The snow level lowers to 1,000 feet or lower as precipitation increases today, occasionally reaching sea level with some wet snow accumulation likely but also some periods of rain mixed in at times. Areas closer to Lincoln City have the best chance of having the snow level reach sea level, while Florence has the best chance of remaining all rain. Confidence remains low to moderate on snow accumulations. Currently, the Middle Ground forecast is up to 2 inches of snow, with local amounts in excess of 3 inches in the hills above 700 feet.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northwest Oregon including the Central Coast, in effect from this morning through Monday morning. Periods of heavy rain may cause sharp rises on several rivers. The areas where rain persists through today versus the areas where rain turns to snow will impact which rivers are most at risk of flooding. In Lincoln County, the Alsea River is on the watch list. Predicted rainfall amounts through Monday morning are 3-6 inches for the Central Coast, Coast Range, and Cascade foothills, and 1-3 inches in the Willamette Valley and Portland/Vancouver Metro area. At this point, any flooding that occurs is expected to be minor. However, landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

Forecast: So, the big game is today when cold dry Arctic air meets warm wet Pacific air on the line of scrimmage which is north and east of the Central Coast. Right now, even with a Winter Weather Advisory in place, bets are on Team Pacific to win the contest. Expect heavy rain today, 1 to 2 inches, the high temperature falling into the upper-30s, and light east winds. Tonight, another inch of rain, possibly mixed with snow (if Team Arctic puts together a good play, there is a chance they could score a couple inches of snow accumulation locally), north winds gusting 20 mph and a low about 35F. Game over tomorrow. Highs in the mid-40s, rain showers and breezy. Outlook is for rain likely and windy Tuesday through Friday, and a chance of showers Saturday. The thermometer range is predicted to remain seasonal with highs of 50-55F and lows 40-45F.

Travel: A Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of Northwest Oregon for varying amounts of snow beginning sometime today and lasting into tomorrow morning.

In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement and 40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement and spots of ice, thermometer readings near 32F. For the Cascades, it’s snowing with packed snow on the highways, chains required over the passes, temps 30-32F. Outlook for weekend travelers is for some wet snow on the roads at the lower elevations later today through tonight; Cascade highways could see a foot or more of snow below pass level through tonight. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WNW 5-15 knots this morning with choppy seas 8-9 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 2:00pm this afternoon through this evening. Moderate southerlies over the next few days, swells 10 feet or less, gales possible late in the week, swells building to near 20 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, chance of snow, breezy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/05 Sun 06:38 AM 8.86 H

02/05 Sun 01:38 PM 0.98 L

02/05 Sun 08:10 PM 6.31 H

02/06 Mon 01:12 AM 3.57 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, snow possible, then wet and breezy.