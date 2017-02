Here on the coast it can get kinda dark even in the middle of the day if the clouds are thick and the rain is coming down like a waterfall. Even when it’s not raining headlights 24/7 make you easier to see on cloudy days and in darkly shadowed stretches of roads and highways.

So when driving, add that little extra margin of safety! Use your headlights even during the day!

A safety suggestion from Juli Dahl!