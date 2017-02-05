Gathering at Bier One to end aerial pesticide spraying in Lincoln County

Come Celebrate with us at Bier One in downtown Newport. Years of hard work has finally paid off and we are on the Ballot for May 2017.

Citizens For A Healthy County Kickoff/Fundraiser are asking for “YES” votes on

Measure 21-177! A Ban On Aerial Pesticide Spraying in Lincoln County

SPEAKERS AND MUSIC BY ROBERT RUBIN

Thursday February 9TH , 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Citizens for a Healthy County will be holding a kickoff/fundraiser event at Bier One, located at 424 SW Coast Highway in Newport. Come join us for a night of Fun and Music with your community. We are pleased to have musician Robert Rubin (aka Tex Brooklyn), singing and playing on the accordion some of his originals as well as a selection of poems by A.A. Milne, Andrew Rodman, and Lewis Carroll.

There will be guest speakers whose lives have been negatively impacted by aerial spraying. This is a great time to get the important information that you need to understand this difficult issue. There will be information about how you can get involved as well as lots of time to ask questions about the measure and our campaign.

Do you want more information that you can share with your friends about this event? Here is a link to our webpage and the event that you can send to your email lists. http://www.yes-on-21-177.org/event?recruiter_id=4059

Want more information about our Campaign and the Issue?

Come to our website at www.yes-on-21-177.org

You can always reach us at mkrausster@gmail.com. 541.574.2961