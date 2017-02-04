Surf Rescue at Seal Rock – Couple stranded on a rock

Feb 042017
5:45pm
Surf Rescue at Seal Rock, across 101 from NW Cross Street. Fire-Rescue units from Seal Rock, Waldport and Yachats are being summoned to the scene.
5:52pm
A couple are stranded on a rock just off shore and are afraid to leave it because they don’t know how deep the water is.
5:53pm
Fire-Rescue reports that the couple is off the rock and back up on the beach under their own power.
5:54pm
The couple is fine. No injuries. All units are returning to their respective fire stations.
