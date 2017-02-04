Surf Rescue at Seal Rock – Couple stranded on a rock

5:45pm

Surf Rescue at Seal Rock, across 101 from NW Cross Street. Fire-Rescue units from Seal Rock, Waldport and Yachats are being summoned to the scene.

5:52pm

A couple are stranded on a rock just off shore and are afraid to leave it because they don’t know how deep the water is.

5:53pm

Fire-Rescue reports that the couple is off the rock and back up on the beach under their own power.

5:54pm

The couple is fine. No injuries. All units are returning to their respective fire stations.