Teen threatening relatives captured – enroute to North Lincoln Hospital for observation



9:06pm

Local law enforcement and North Lincoln Fire was staged for a while on Highway 229 at the north end on a report of a 16 year old boy who had threatened some nearby neighbors, which turned out to be relatives.

The incident was reported to be on the north end of Siletz Highway at milepost two, two miles east of Highway 101. North Lincoln Fire was called in to block 229 at 101 while the drama unfolded down the highway.

Reports from the scene indicated that the boy threatened the neighbors – the neighbors holding up in a back room of their home. The boy reportedly fired a gun into the neighbors house – either a shot gun or pistol. The neighbors house is owned by relatives of the boy. At one point the neighbors were evacuated from the home by law enforcement. A short time after that the boy was taken into custody. He was immediately transported to North Lincoln Hospital for observation.