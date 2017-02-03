Portland landlords must pay moving costs if eviction is without cause

A number of cities across the country are stepping in where landlords evict good tenants just because they want to increase rents substantially. A major portion of what affordable housing is left is being bought up by investment companies who take over and then quickly raise rents to where tenants can no longer afford their apartments.

Already high rents are still going up throughout Oregon, especially in Portland. But the Portland City Commission has decided to do something about it. The Commission this week passed a new city law that says any landlord who evicts a tenant without cause is on the hook to pay the tenant’s moving expenses. And those who own apartment complexes are hopping mad about it.

