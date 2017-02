5:10pm

Report of a swimmer being tossed around in the waves off the D Sands Motel at 171 SW Highway 101. North Lincoln Fire-Rescue enroute.

5:12pm

Report that a man in a wetsuit is walking out. He’s okay. But there’s another man about 200′ offshore being tossed in the waves.

5:13pm

The other person out in the surf has been determined to be a seal.