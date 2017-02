12noon

Report of a rollover accident on Highway 101 at milepost 103. Subaru sports car on its side. The crash site is 2 miles north of the 101 and Highway 18 interchange.

12:05pm

Vehicle is reported to be blocking the northbound lane.

12:10pm

Driver is out of the car and appears not injured. The crash scene is closer to milepost 104 which would put it 3 miles north of the 101/18 interchange.