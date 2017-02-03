Weather or Not: Goin’ South on Us

Friday, Feb. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Steady and chilly east winds yesterday, cloudy with a little rain.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 47F/39F/30mph/0.17”

Depoe Bay: 50F/37F/28mph/0.18”

Newport: 45F/36F/41mph/0.18”

Waldport: 49F/42F/31mph/0.19”

Yachats: 50F/41F/28mph/0.17”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 800’ & 1,400’, broken @ 6,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 16 mph/Altimeter: 29.55”

Forecast: It looks like typical February conditions are in store for the Central Coast over the next few days as the weather goes south on us. The cold east winds should be veering to warmer southerlies today with rain, up to a half inch, and the mercury climbing to 50F. Rainy and breezy tonight and tomorrow, too, with a low of 45F, high of 50F and sou’westers gusting 30-35 mph. Outlook is for rain continuing into Sunday, showers and sunbreaks Monday through Wednesday, and back to rain on Thursday. Near normal thermometer readings are expected as highs reach the low-50s and lows dip to 40-45F.

Travel: A Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for most of Northwest Oregon, except the coast, until 10:00am this morning in the Valley and Coast Range, and until tomorrow morning for Portland Metro and the Gorge.

On the Coast Range highways to the Valley this morning, there’s icy pavement and 30F, crashes have occurred near Corvallis on Highways 20 and 34 causing some delays. Willamette Valley highways have freezing rain in spots, temperatures around 30F. The Columbia River Gorge has packed snow and spots of ice, thermometer readings of 20-25F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow on the highways, carry chains or traction tires, temps 20-25F. Outlook for weekend travelers is warming temperatures and wet pavement at the lower elevations; in the Cascades, up to a foot of snow down to or below pass level is expected through Sunday night. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: ESE winds are 15-20 knots gusting 25 this morning with seas 8 feet at 11 seconds. Small Craft Advisories for winds and hazardous seas are in effect through tomorrow afternoon. Winds veering to southerly beginning today, combined seas building to 16 feet Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 6-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

02/03 Fri 11:12 AM 1.83 L

02/03 Fri 05:18 PM 6.57 H

02/03 Fri 10:57 PM 2.39 L

02/04 Sat 05:38 AM 8.77 H

In Short: Rainy and windy for the next several days.