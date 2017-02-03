Learning about these wondrous machines!

COMPUTER CLASSES AT NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Newport Public Library is offering the following free classes during the month of February.

· Introduction to Facebook will be taught on Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. The class covers how to create an account, add friends, like pages, and protect your privacy. Introduction to Twitter, which will be taught at 11:00 a.m., will introduce students to setting up an account, following users, and posting “tweets.”

· Introduction to Microsoft Excel (2016) will be taught on Friday, February 17 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. This class teaches the basics of creating a spreadsheet and adding rows and columns. If time permits, students will also learn to create formulas and charts.

· On Friday, February 24 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., a class on Downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks will be offered. This class shows how to log in, search, and borrow digital books, audiobooks, movies, and magazines from Flipster, Hoopla, and Library2Go. Students are encouraged to bring their own devices if they have specific questions.

All classes are free, but registration is required.

Library staff also offer one-on-one tutorials, for up to 60 minutes. You can call the library to “Book a Librarian” if you have questions about Microsoft software, library resources, or general computer or tablet use.

For more information, please call (541) 265-2153 or check the library website, www.newportlibrary.org.

BUT WAIT!! THERE’S MORE!!!!



READING CIRCLE TO MEET AT THE NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Newport Library Reading Circle meets on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 p.m. to discuss Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín. The Reading Circle is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (541) 265-2153 or check the library website, www.newportlibrary.org.

MANSFIELD PARK TO SHOW AT NEWPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY

Mansfield Park will be shown at the Newport Public Library on Tuesday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m. Mansfield Park is a 1999 film based on a novel by Jane Austen. It tells the story of young Fanny Price, who at the age of ten is sent to live at Mansfield Park with her aunt and uncle, Sir Thomas Bertram. Clever, studious, and a writer with an ironic imagination and fine moral compass, she becomes especially close to Edmund, Thomas’s younger son. In addition to the story of romantic intrigue and misunderstanding, the film includes slavery as a central plot point, with mention of how the Bertram family owes its wealth to slavery, as well as England’s role in the slave trade. For more information, call the library at 541-265-2153 or go to its website, www.newportlibrary.org.