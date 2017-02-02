Antone Bernal found guilty of Murder in October 2015 shooting in Lincoln City

A Lincoln County jury has found Antone Bernal, 23 guilty of murdering Luke McCann, 22, at a residence on NE 58th in October of 2015. Bernal’s sentencing is set for Thursday, February 9th at 8:30am in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Police say they learned that Luke McCann, 33, was deceased and that the shooter had left the scene. He was later located on NE Logan Road with a bloody towel wrapped around his head. He was transported to North Lincoln Hospital for treatment of a minor head wound. After further investigation Bernal was later booked into the Lincoln County Jail for Murder.