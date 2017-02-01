Sen. Wyden Town Hall Meeting Saturday, 6pm, Newport High

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be holding another series of Oregon Town Hall Meetings this week including a stop in Newport to talk about some of the concerns and ideas from Lincoln County residents. To be sure one of the topics to be discussed is what started happening in Washington DC right after the swearing in of Donald Trump to be the 45th President of the United States.

In the eyes of many it was the shake-up Trump promised his supporters during the last election – but to others, including Senator Wyden and most of the Oregon Congressional Delegation, it was a raucus and quite upsetting launch of his presidency.

The Saturday Town Hall will begin at 6pm at Newport High School in the Gym. The high school is located at 322 NE Eads just east of Newport’s main downtown, four blocks north of Highway 20./